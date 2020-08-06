I’m Thinking of Ending Things Trailer: Let’s Get Weird

Charlie Kaufman has one of the most fascinating careers in showbusiness, right now.
If Kaufman’s name is attached to a film as a writer or director (and on occasion, both), you can guaran-damn-tee a cinematic experience unlike anything else. Kaufman’s movies address life’s biggest questions like ”Who am I, really?” and “What’s the meaning of life?” But unlike countless filmmakers who cover similar themes, Kaufman’s work doesn’t come across as languid and pretentious arthouse fare. Never before have cinematic examinations of existential dread been so wildly entertaining.
Kaufman’s best-known work, Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, only get better with age. And his latest feature, 2015’s stop-motion character study Anomalisa feels more profound with every viewing. So for a movie nerd like me, a new Charlie Kaufman movie is a big deal.
I’m thrilled to see that his next picture, I’m Thinking of Ending Things drops in less than a month. The film is based on Iain Reid’s 2016 novel of the same name. I haven’t read the book yet, but based on the logline, the material is right in Kaufman’s wheelhouse, tackling themes about isolation, relationships, and self-perception. Take a look:
I’m Thinking of Ending Things trailer:
I’m going to be honest here: I’m refusing to watch this film’s trailer. This is one of my most anticipated movies of the year, and I want to go in with zero spoilers. However, Kaufman’s style is often so far out there that this new trailer might leave you with more questions than answers.
One fact we do know about this movie is it features a talented cast, which includes Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis. You can catch them all in I’m Thinking of Ending Things when the film drops on September 04th.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things synopsis:
Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS is directed and written by Academy Award® winner Charlie Kaufman (ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND). Inspired by Iain Reid’s bestselling namesake novel.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things arrives on Netflix on September 04, 2020.
