The Mandalorian Season Two Teaser Trailer Drops!

The Mandalorian is back for a season two on Disney+! Riffing on two of the most popular characters in the Star Wars universe – grizzled bounty hunter Boba Fett and Jedi Master Yoda – with new characters, The Mandalorian was a heavy gamble to transition the franchise to the live action small screen and to make sure that Disney+ succeeded as a streaming service. The gamble paid off and if nothing else, then Baby Yoda alone has seemingly rescued the franchise after the mixed reception to the sequel trilogy.
The teaser is heavily atmospheric and continues to build on the bond between The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda. But this season, as per a Jon Favreau interview for Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner promised a season that was also focused on a myriad of other characters and not just the show’s central pairing.
Some of those characters include Ahsoka Tano, a fan-favorite from Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series who is rumored to be played by Rosario Dawson. Bo-Katan will also be making the leap from The Clone Wars, with voice actor Katee Sackhoff of Battlestar Galactica fame reprising her role in live action. Temeura Morrison, who made his first appearance as the short-lived Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, is also rumored to be coming into this season but his characters has yet to be revealed.
Season 2 of The Mandalorian drops on Disney+ on October 30.
What do you think of the trailer below?
