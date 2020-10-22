The Prom Teaser: Meryl Streep Puts Her Tonys to Good Use

Consider this your promposal, Meryl Streep! The Prom teaser just debuted from Netflix. It offers the first look at Meryl and company in the new musical. Streep stars as a fading Broadway star who sees a great PR opportunity when a small-town girl can’t take her girlfriend to the prom.The highlight of the show is obviously Streep’s flamboyantly fun turn that seems to be channelling Moira Rose. And just see what she does with her two Tony Awards! Although, tragically, a Tony is one of the few awards Meryl doesn’t have. (She probably just uses her three Oscars to book rooms instead.) Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman star alongside Streep in this holiday season escape.
Ryan Murphy directs this adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. Toronto’s Bob Martin (The Drowsey Chaperone) is among the original writers returning for the adaptation. The Prom is the latest entry in the collaboration between Murphy and Netflix, which has been churning out some of the gayest (and frankly most exciting) content of 2020 with Hollywood, Ratched, and The Boys in the Band. The film’s release comes as a mild surprise since COVID-19 shutdowns halted production mere days before it was done filming. Thankfully, Meryl and company finished the job to make the holiday season bright.
Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.
Check out The Prom teaser and the first images of Meryl Streep below.
