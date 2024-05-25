The Shrouds: Kibitzing with Cronenberg at Cannes 2024 by Jason Gorber | May 25, 2024, 11:26 am David Cronenberg discusses his new film The Shrouds with our own Jason Gorber for the TFCA following its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Read the full interview here 2024 Cannes Film Festival • cannes • Cannes 2024 • Cannes Film Festival • Cannes interview • David Cronenberg • David Cronenberg interview • Diane Kruger • Festival de Cannes • Guy Pearce • interview • Sandrine Holt • TFCA • The Shrouds • Vincent Cassel « Previous ArticleHKHS Podcast Book 6, Chapter 36 Comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
Comments