The Tale of Silyan Review: TIFF 2025

Back in 2019, Tamara Kotevska’s Honeyland rode a wave of glowing reviews to double Oscar nominations, marking the Macedonian filmmaker as one of the most exciting documentary filmmakers of her time. With her latest effort, she proves that her debut was no fluke. Inspired by Macedonian folklore, The Tale of Silyan delivers a rich allegory exploring the consequences of familial, communal and ecological betrayal.
Once again turning her gaze to an overlooked corner of Macedonian society, Kotevska follows Nikola and his family, farmers living and working in the countryside. Practicing age-old traditions, they coexist harmoniously with nature, including a large population of storks. But powerful societal forces increasingly threaten their way of life, making their livelihoods unsustainable. As many around them sell their land and emigrate in search of urban futures, the film weaves in the folktale of a young boy cursed by his father to live as a wandering stork when he decides to abandon his rural home.
The folktale is narrated in the film’s opening moments, lending it a storybook-like quality. From the outset, it evokes a “once upon a time” nostalgia as we meet Nikola and his cheerful family. A sense of warmth exudes from the imagery as they dutifully and enthusiastically work the soil and then engage in spirited bargaining in the marketplace. Coupled with awe-inspiring shots of storks, soaring in flight or standing in quiet majesty, the film’s affection for these people and their land becomes infectious.
However, this bright optimism soon gives way to the stark reality of rotting produce and the painful separations of forced migration. The film gradually weaves its parallel stories of anthropological and zoological despair. After Nikola is left to fend for himself when his family migrates, he encounters a wounded stork and fosters a nurturing relationship. As man and stork alike turn to waste for survival, the film transcends its modest setting, hinting at broader resonance. For all its Macedonian specificity, any viewer can recognize the sobering images of sprawling landfills – and their living, or perhaps more accurately dying, proof of humanity’s overconsumption and destruction.
And yet, The Tale of Silyan leaves viewers in a hopeful place, true to the gentle storytelling of its voiceover and overarching narrative. Still, its message carries a bittersweet edge. Although the storks and kindred spirits like Nikola will persevere, something beautiful is irrevocably lost when we abandon our humble roots and our bond with nature.
