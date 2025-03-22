The Unbreakable Boy Review

Exploring the complexities of family life while walking that fine line between sentimentality and authenticity is never easy to do. Jon Gunn’s The Unbreakable Boy manages to pull that feat off, delivering a deeply felt human story that manages to hit moments of lighthearted comedy, while providing movie goers with both substance and depth.
A Story of Love and Hardship
The Unbreakable Boy follows the story of the LeRette family and their son autistic Austin (Jacob Laval), a young boy living with osteogenesis imperfecta—a.k.a. brittle bones disease. Austin narrates the film’s events, taking the audience on a journey filled with obstacles and the realization that sometimes life gets complicated and can seem beyond our control.
One of the film’s greatest strengths is its honest portrayal of its main characters, showing them to be flawed but recognisable and sympathetic. Scott (Zachary Levi) is far from a perfect father, and Teresa (Meghann Fahy) struggles alongside him as both try their best to be a better version of themselves while providing for and parenting their sons. Austin’s younger brother, Logan (Gavin Warren), shows a level of maturity that can only be gained with significant experience in supporting and understanding different dynamics.
The story does not sugarcoat the hardships of raising a child with special needs, but presents their reality with sincerity and care. It spotlights situations that should resonate with everyone, regardless of their individual experiences—providing a sense of familiarity that enriches the film’s overall narrative. It’s a refreshing take that avoids excessive melodrama, giving the characters time and space for improvement and growth, which ultimately makes the story more fulfilling.
An Unnecessary Imaginary Friend
While The Unbreakable Boy shines in many areas, it’s not smooth sailing across the board. While intended to serve as comic relief, Scott has imaginary friend (Joe, played by Drew Powell) whose presence onscreen serves only to distract and undermine the family at the core of the film. Though Powell does his best, the character ends up contributing little to the overall narrative and proves an odd distraction rather than a meaningful addition.
Family Bonds
Overall, The Unbreakable Boy is a solid depiction of one ordinary family’s struggles. Laval, Levi and the rest of the cast do well with the material provided, courtesy of Gunn himself, and they all manage to imbue their characters with a unique sense of growth and ambition for individual betterment for the sake of the whole. For those looking for a film that is both uplifting and deeply human, The Unbreakable Boy is a worthy watch.
The Unbreakable Boy opens in theatres on March 21, 2025.