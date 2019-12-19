The Woman in the Window Trailer reveals 2020’s Most Impressive Cast

The Woman in the Window is an upcoming thriller from acclaimed director Joe Wright. Wright is best known for his critically acclaimed dramas such as Pride & Prejudice, Atonement and Darkest Hour.
What I like most about Wright is that he’s not afraid to take big creative swings and step outside of his comfort zone. Wright is behind some fascinating genre endeavours which includes the teen assassin movie Hanna, the Black Mirror episode Nosedive, and a 2015 Peter Pan reimagining (Pan) which featured characters singing along to Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana… Nirvana! Needless to say, I’m thrilled to see Wright take on an old-school-style potboiler like The Woman in the Window.
The Woman in the Window trailer:
Darkest Hour proved that Wright knows how to mine maximum drama and tension from people standing around and speaking in small rooms. So, who is better to tell a gripping story about an agoraphobic than Wright? Factor in the movie’s knockout cast – Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry, Julianne Moore – and The Woman in the Window is primed to wow audiences when it arrives this spring.
The Woman in the Window synopsis:
In “The Woman in the Window,” an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one—and nothing—is what it seems. Starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore, “The Woman in the Window” is produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.
The Woman in the Window opens in theatres on May 14, 2020.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments