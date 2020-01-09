THR’s Roundtable Series Gathers Hollywood’s Finest Filmmakers

In the lead-up to the Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter releases their annual Roundtable Series. Each episode, which clocks in at about an hour, rounds up a group of the film industry’s most lauded professionals (actors, writers, directors, producers, and DPs), who get into the nitty-gritty of their craft and working in the industry.
For a movie nerd like me, watching these roundtable discussions puts me in a state of bliss. I get a thrill out of watching visionary talents like Guillermo del Toro, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Roger Deakins nerd out alongside the brightest minds in the business. I’m partial to the director series, but no matter which video you choose, you’re in for a treat.
THR’s Directors Roundtable:
If you want to break into the industry in any capacity, these videos are essential viewing. But even if you’re a casual moviegoer, these discussions are lots of fun. What’s better than watching talented and charismatic people swap showbusiness stories? Not much.
Directors Roundtable: Close Up
Todd Phillips (‘Joker’), Martin Scorsese (‘The Irishman’), Lulu Wang (‘The Farewell’), Noah Baumbach (‘Marriage Story’), Greta Gerwig (‘Little Women’), and Fernando Meirelles (‘The Two Popes’) join Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter for this season’s FULL, uncensored Directors Roundtable.
For more THR Roundtable discussions, click here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments