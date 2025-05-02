That Shelf sat down with Julia Louis-Dreyfus to discuss her role in the MCU’s latest high-octane action movie, Thunderbolts*. The film sees Louis-Dreyfus return to the role of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a morally devious CIA director being impeached for her nefarious off-book directives.
It’s clear the former Seinfeld and Veep star is having a blast in the role so we were excited to sit down and discuss what makes the character tick. Check out our video interview for insights into what drives Valentina, what Thunderbolts* has to say about mental health, and how Louis-Dreyfus manages to keep up with the MCU’s sprawling timeline.
Thunderbolts Interview: Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Thunderbolts* Synopsis:
In “Thunderbolts*” Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?