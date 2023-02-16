TIFF and Warner Bros. Discovery Launch New Programming Fellowship

In exciting news, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Access Canada to launch a brand new mentorship program for aspiring festival programmers and curators.
The Warner Bros. Discovery Curatorial Programming Fellowship will give one lucky participant the opportunity to work as a Programming Associate in anticipation of the festival’s 48th edition, taking place September 7 – 17. The selected applicant will work in direct mentorship with a senior member of the programming staff, assist in determining this year’s slate of films, and work to build the foundation for a successful career in film festival administration.
Founded in memory of recently deceased TIFF programmer Ravi Srinivasan, the fellowship has been designed in the spirit of diversity. The aim of the program is to give voice to underrepresented communities within the Canadian film industry, including “Indigenous, Black, people of colour, people with disabilities, LGBTQ2IA+, and Francophone members of the aforementioned communities.”
“This programming Fellowship focuses on equity and inclusion,” says TIFF Chief Programming Officer, Anita Lee, “taking us one step further in transforming how we see the world by growing the next generation of Canadian curatorial talent.”
WBD Access Canada Executive Director, Melanie Nepinak Hadley, shares the same sentiment. “The continued diversification of roles of influence, like film programmers and curators, is a meaningful area of opportunity for Warner Bros. Discovery Access Canada to contribute to impactful change in the Canadian industry.”
The chosen applicant will participate in the program for 24 weeks, including multiple responsibilities in preparation for and during this year’s festival. Applications are now open and will be accepted through Monday, March 13.
