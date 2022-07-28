TIFF Unveils Star-Studded Wave of Titles for ’22 Fest

18 Galas and 45 Special Presentations announced for 2022 festival

by    |  

TIFF teased us with a trickle of eye emojis and it was worth the wait! The Toronto International Film Festival announced 18 Galas and 45 Special Presentations for the 2022 festival today, and September promises to be a star-studded affair. The announcement comes one day after Sally El Hosaini’s Syrian refugee drama The Swimmers was unveiled as TIFF’s opening gala.

Galas announced today include the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reunion Moving On from director Paul Weitz. Also tapped for Roy Thompson Hall is the rom-com What’s Love Got to Do with It? starring Lily James, Shazad Latif, and Emma Thompson. The film is the latest from director Shekar Kapur (Elizabeth). Catherine Hardwicke’s Prisoner’s Daughter, meanwhile, stars Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox in a drama about an ex-con seeking to repair his relationship with his family. Family drama also fuels Rodrigo García’s Raymond & Ray. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who reunite at their father’s funeral.

On the Canadian front, Hubert Davis’s documentary Black Ice gets the gala treatment. The film examines the history and ongoing challenge of anti-Black racism in hockey.

 

Stacked Special Presentations

Perhaps even more likely to stir excitement in the TIFF ’22 announcement are the Special Presentations titles. There are lots of stars, auteurs, and high-profile projects. As expected, Sarah Polley’s highly anticipated Women Talking will have its international premiere at TIFF. The American film is an adaptation of Miriam Toews’ book about women in a Mennonite community summoning their courage to defend themselves following rampant sexual abuse. Admittedly, losing the world premiere to Telluride must sting.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin (pictured) brings Martin McDonagh back to Toronto after scooping the People’s Choice Award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The drama stars Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, and Brendan Gleeson. McDonagh is joined by fellow People’s Choice alum Sam Mendes, who will bow the buzzy Empire of Light with festival favourites Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. Mendes’ TIFF win for American Beauty in 1999 was arguably a game-changer for the festival’s status as an Oscar launchpad Ditto Gala presentation The Greatest Beer Run Ever, from Peter Farrelly. His Green Book, for better or for worse, also translated a TIFF win into an Oscar win.

TIFF seems to have rebounded after a somewhat subdued string of films in the hybrid festivals. Many of award season hopefuls are here, including Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Edward Berger’s adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, and Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway starring Jennifer Lawrence, although nothing quite topped the previous announcement of Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans last week. The news that TIFF snagged the world premiere for Spielberg’s latest remains, arguably, the biggest get for any festival this fall. Among the previously announced titles are Clement Virgo’s Scarborough-set drama Brother, Nicholas Stoller and Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com Bros, and the Viola Davis action flick The Woman King.

 

The Galas and Special Presentations announced for TIFF ’22 are:

 

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2022

*Previously announced

Advertisements

Alice, Darling Mary Nighy | Canada, USA

World Premiere

Black Ice Hubert Davis | Canada

World Premiere

Advertisements

Butcher’s Crossing Gabe Polsky | USA

World Premiere

The Greatest Beer Run Ever Peter Farrelly | USA

World Premiere

Advertisements

The Hummingbird Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France

World Premiere

Hunt Lee Jung-jae | South Korea

North American Premiere

Advertisements

A Jazzman’s Blues Tyler Perry | USA

World Premiere

Kacchey Limbu Shubham Yogi | India

World Premiere

World Premiere

Paris Memories Alice Winocour | France

North American Premiere

Prisoner’s Daughter Catherine Hardwicke | USA

World Premiere

Raymond & Ray Rodrigo García | USA

World Premiere

Roost Amy Redford | USA

World Premiere

Sidney Reginald Hudlin | USA

World Premiere

The Son Florian Zeller | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Opening Night Film

*The Swimmers Sally El Hosaini | United Kingdom

World Premiere

What’s Love Got To Do With It? Shekhar Kapur | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*The Woman King Gina Prince-Bythewood | USA

World Premiere

 

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2022

*Previously announced

Allelujah Sir Richard Eyre | United Kingdom

World Premiere

All Quiet on the Western Front Edward Berger | USA, Germany

World Premiere

The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin McDonagh | United Kingdom, Ireland, USA

North American Premiere

Blueback Robert Connolly | Australia

World Premiere

The Blue Caftan Maryam Touzani | Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark

North American Premiere

Broker Hirokazu Kore-eda | South Korea

Canadian Premiere

*Brother Clement Virgo | Canada

World Premiere

*Bros Nicholas Stoller | USA

World Premiere

*Catherine Called Birdy Lena Dunham | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Causeway Lila Neugebauer | USA

World Premiere

Chevalier Stephen Williams | USA

World Premiere

Corsage Marie Kreutzer | Austria, France, Germany

North American Premiere

Decision to Leave Park Chan-wook | South Korea

North American Premiere

Devotion JD Dillard | USA

World Premiere

Driving Madeleine Christian Carion | France

International Premiere

El Suplente Diego Lerman | Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France

World Premiere

Empire of Light Sam Mendes | United Kingdom, USA

Canadian Premiere

The Eternal Daughter Joanna Hogg | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

*The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg | USA

World Premiere

*Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rian Johnson | USA

World Premiere

Good Night Oppy Ryan White | USA

International Premiere

The Good Nurse Tobias Lindholm | USA

World Premiere

Holy Spider Ali Abbasi | Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France

Canadian Premiere

Joyland Saim Sadiq | Pakistan

North American Premiere

The King’s Horseman Biyi Bandele | Nigeria

World Premiere

The Lost King Stephen Frears | United Kingdom

World Premiere

A Man of Reason Jung Woo-sung | South Korea

World Premiere

The Menu Mark Mylod | USA

World Premiere

*On the Come Up Sanaa Lathan | USA

World Premiere

One Fine Morning Mia Hansen-Løve | France

Canadian Premiere

Other People’s Children Rebecca Zlotowski | France

North American Premiere

Moonage Daydream Brett Morgen | USA

North American Premiere

*My Policeman Michael Grandage | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Nanny Nikyatu Jusu | USA

International Premiere

No Bears Jafar Panahi | Iran

North American Premiere

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile Kathlyn Horan | USA

International Premiere

Saint Omer Alice Diop | France

North American Premiere

Sanctuary Zachary Wigon | USA

World Premiere

Stories Not to be Told Cesc Gay | Spain

World Premiere

Triangle of Sadness Ruben Östlund | Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece

North American Premiere

Walk Up Hong Sangsoo | South Korea

World Premiere

Wendell & Wild Henry Selick | USA

World Premiere

The Whale Darren Aronofsky | USA

North American Premiere

Women Talking Sarah Polley | USA

International Premiere

The Wonder Sebastián Lelio | United Kingdom, Ireland

Canadian Premiere




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement