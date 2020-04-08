Toronto Jewish Film Festival Will Go Digital This May

We can’t go out to the movies anymore thanks to the coronavirus. Thankfully we live in a digital age, and the movies can come straight to us.
Several notable film festivals were cancelled or postponed in the last few weeks. However, that’s not stopping them from reaching their audiences digitally. Hot Docs and SXSW teamed with CBC and Amazon Prime respectively to skip the middleman and stream select festival titles straight to hungry cinephiles.
We can now add the Toronto Jewish Film Festival (TJFF) to that growing list.
The 28th TJFF is headed online. The 2020 event, which will take place in two parts, starting with the online portion that runs from May 30th to June 07th, and features over 30 films. The second part of the festival runs from October 22nd to November 01st and takes place in various theatres around Toronto.
Here are all the details straight from the folks at the TJFF.
April 7, 2020 (Toronto, Canada) – Reserve a seat on your couch because the highly anticipated Toronto Jewish Film Festival (TJFF) is transforming into two parts beginning with the TJFF2020 Online Festival from May 30 to June 7. This curated 2020 Online Festival programme will screen 30+ films from around the world, including dramas, comedies, documentaries and shorts along with archival pieces, many of which will be International or Canadian premieres. The second half of the Festival programme will continue this Fall in theatres throughout the city. The full TJFF2020 Online programme will be announced on May 4. TJFF2020 is presented by the Toronto Jewish Film Foundation.
In an effort to support the community during this time, TJFF will donate a portion of the TJFF2020 Online Festival ticket sales to grassroots organizations Mazon Canada and The Stop Community Food Centre, as part of an initiative to help ensure the provision and distribution of emergency food to those in need.
“In this time of uncertainty and unpredictability, we feel that community is more important than ever and that by adapting our Festival to an online platform we can create a new shared experience for our audience by bringing the Festival directly into the safety and comfort of their homes,” comments TJFF Co-founder and Artistic Director Helen Zukerman.
The new digital screening format for the Festival is in response to this extraordinary time and will only be available to those in the Greater Toronto Area. TJFF will adapt the film festival experience for online viewership, such as providing opportunities to participate in post-screening filmmaker Q&As, purchase festival passes and vote for an Audience Award. The scheduled dates for the Fall Festival are October 22 – November 1. For more details, visit tjff.com.
