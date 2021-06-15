Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans trailer: GDT Delivers A Dazzling Animated Epic

There’s just too much TV to stay on top of right now. It seems that no matter how much TV I consume, I feel like I’m missing out on something great. Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia is a perfect example.
This 2016 fantasy series comes from the wonderfully twisted mind of Guillermo del Toro. The visually stunning animated program centres on an average kid imbued with magical powers to protect the human world from sinister trolls. That’s really all a nerd like me needs to hear about a new show.
I love Trollhunters’ premise, voice cast, and adorable characters, and yet, the show has been collecting dust in my Netflix backlog for ages. Well, now Trollhunters is back with a new entry, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, and its thrilling new trailer is all the incentive I need to catch up on the series finally. Check it out below.
Rise of the Titans is the Avengers: Endgame of the Tales of Arcadia universe. It combines the characters from Trollhunters, and its spin-offs, 3Below, and Wizards, for some gorgeous-looking titan versus troll/robot/alien action. Fans of the series can mark the film’s July 21st launch on their calendar right now. Everyone else can use the next month to catch up on the ever-expanding Tales of Arcadia universe.
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans synopsis:
In DreamWorks’ Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans arrives on Netflix on July 21, 2021.
