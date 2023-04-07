Paul Simon There Goes Rhymin' Simon MoFi Vinyl

Unboxing: Paul Simon THERE GOES RHYMIN’ SIMON MoFi One Step Vinyl Box Set

by    |  

Our look at the latest Mobile Fidelity/MFSL One Step release, Paul Simon’s There Goes Rhymin’ Simon. How does this hold up next to the previous Record Store Day and DCC releases?




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement