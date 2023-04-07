Unboxing: Paul Simon THERE GOES RHYMIN’ SIMON MoFi One Step Vinyl Box Set by Jason Gorber | April 7, 2023, 11:00 am Our look at the latest Mobile Fidelity/MFSL One Step release, Paul Simon’s There Goes Rhymin’ Simon. How does this hold up next to the previous Record Store Day and DCC releases? Album • LP • Mobile Fidelity • Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab • MoFi • music • Paul Simon • review • There Goes Rhymin' Simon • unboxing • Vinyl « Previous ArticleTiny Beautiful Things Review Comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
Comments