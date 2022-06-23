Unboxing: Questlove’s Oscar Winning SUMMER OF SOUL Documentary Soundtrack now on Vinyl! by Jason Gorber | June 23, 2022, 10:46 am A look at the long-awaited soundtrack to Summer of Soul, showcasing a veritable pantheon of music from the Harlem Cultural Festival. While waiting for our dream megaset, this is definitely a way to celebrate this remarkable event and film! Ahmir “Questlove” Thomson • Ahmir Thomson • boxset • David Ruffin • Disney • documentary • Gladys Knight and the Pips • Hulu • Jesse Jackson • John Lindsay • Nina Simone • Questlove • Ray Barretto • review • Sly and the Family Stone • Star • Steve Wonder • Summer of Soul • Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) • Summer of Soul (…or • Summer of Soul review • The 5th Dimension • Tony Lawrence • unboxing • Vinyl • Vinyl review • When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) « Previous ArticleTJFF Review: In the Wake Comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
Comments