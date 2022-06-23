Questlove Summer of Soul movie review

Unboxing: Questlove’s Oscar Winning SUMMER OF SOUL Documentary Soundtrack now on Vinyl!

by    |  

A look at the long-awaited soundtrack to Summer of Soul, showcasing a veritable pantheon of music from the Harlem Cultural Festival. While waiting for our dream megaset, this is definitely a way to celebrate this remarkable event and film!




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement