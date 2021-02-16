Violation Trailer: An Unflinching Revenge Thriller

After making the rounds on the festival circuit, Violation is scheduled for a theatrical run late next month.
Writer-producer-directors Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli’s ferocious revenge-thriller will receive an exclusive digital-cinema release through Digital TIFF Bell Lightbox on March 19th before receiving a wide digital and on demand release on March 26th.
That Shelf Senior Critic Pat Mullen described the film as a “sinister story of a young woman, Miriam (Sims-Fewer), who finds herself in a tailspin after enacting retribution on a man who wronged her.” For more on Violation, you can read Pat’s interview with Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli here.
Violation trailer:
Violation synopsis:
With her marriage about to implode, Miriam returns to her hometown to seek solace in the comfort of her younger sister and brother-in-law. But one evening a tiny slip in judgement leads to a catastrophic betrayal, leaving Miriam shocked, reeling, and furious. Believing her sister to be in danger, Miriam decides she must protect her at all costs, but the price of revenge is high and she is not prepared for the toll it takes as she begins to emotionally and psychologically unravel.
Exclusive Digital-Cinema Release
Digital TIFF Bell Lightbox
Begins March 19
Digital-Cinema Release
VIFF Connect Virtual Theatre
Begins March 26
Comments