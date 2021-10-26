Watch this Round-Table on Canadian/Ukrainian Cinema from Kyiv Critics Week

Check the pulse of Canadian cinema in this round-table discussion from Kyiv Critics Week. That Shelf’s Jason Gorber and Pat Mullen joined Thom Ernst of Original Cin, along with the curators of the Kyiv Critics Week, Daria Badior, Serhii Ksaverov, and Anna Datsiuk, to discuss the states of Canadian and Ukrainian film. The hour-long conversation is part of an exchange program in which the Ukrainian festival invites three international colleagues to submit a shortlist of recent films that represent the best their country has to offer. The Ukrainian critics then select three of those films to screen at the festival and engage in filmmaker Q&As. The Ukrainian curators do the same for the Canadian colleagues, and invite them to pick three Ukrainian films from a shortlist of suggestions and lead the post-screening conversations.
This year, the Canadian trio presented the Ukrainian films Stop-Zemlia by Kateryna Goronstai, Rhino by Oleg Stensov, and Kings of Rap by Myroslav Latyk. The Canadian films selected by the Ukrainian curators were Nadia, Butterfly directed by Pascal Plante, Black Conflux directed by Nicole Dorsey, and The Kid Detective by Evan Morgan. The online conversation touches about other films that were considered as well as pressing themes, shared concerns, and the common trait of developing a national cinema under the influence of a bordering superpower.
Watch the conversation below!
