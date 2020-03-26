Will Smith Humbled by Rapper Joyner Lucas’ Incredible Video Tribute

If it’s true that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Will Smith is somewhere in his mansion, blushing his ass off right now.
Rapper Joyner Lucas paid Smith the ultimate compliment by dedicating his new single, ‘Will,’ to the Hollywood icon. Best of all, the track’s music video is a playful homage to Smith’s career.
Will takes a move from 1917’s playbook and makes the entire video look like one long, uninterrupted shot. The video Sees Lucas recreate looks from Smith’s famous roles, covering classics like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Men in Black, as well as deeper cuts like The Pursuit of Happyness and Concussion. If you’re a fan of Smith, you don’t want to miss out on this four-minute burst of joy.
Joyner Lucas – Will (ADHD)
It’s been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness. But there is nothing mediocre about Lucas’ new video. He flows effortlessly over the track’s winding rhythms, delivering slick rhymes and witty wordplay referencing Smith’s legendary career. Lyrics like,
I got me some paper, hired a butler and got me a waiter (Woah)
I wanna get married, but none of my shorties remind me of Jada
My favourite line calls back to Smith’s 2004 sci-fi detective flick, I, Robot.
I told my homies I’m good with the labels, I don’t need to sign the dots (Yeah)
They must not know me, they cannot control me ’cause I ain’t no I, Robot (Hey)
Smith, who was “humbled” by the homage, thanked Lucas in a separate video before sharing Will with his massive social media following.
If you’re feeling the video, Joyner Lucas’ album ADHD (which includes the track Will), arrives tonight at midnight. You can find the official tracklist below.
