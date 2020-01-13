Academy Award Nominations 2020: The Full List

Early this morning, actors John Cho and Issa Rae put on their morning show host faces to announce the 2020 Oscar nominations.
There weren’t many surprises as the charmingly awkward duo listed the nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic, The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s paean to the past, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, and Todd Phillips’ twisted supervillain origin story, Joker, all did well, racking up multiple nominations in the most prestigious categories.
The noteworthy stories today are the lack of representation by a woman in the Best Director category *cough cough Greta Gerwig,* as well as whether the Academy will support Netflix’s nominees. The General consensus is that Marriage Story and The Irishman are superior to 1917, the film that won Best Picture at the Golden Globes. The Globes are known for making screwball picks, but there is an understanding among the film community that by voting for 1917, voters were actively snubbing Netflix.
It’s notable that Joker racked up 11 nominations. Joker stirred up a torrent of backlash before it even arrived in theatres, with many claiming the film glorified incel culture and would inspire acts of violence. The Academy doesn’t do comic book movies (they infamously snubbed Christopher Nolan’s 2008 masterpiece, The Dark Knight), and it will be interesting to see if they’re willing to vote for a film about Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime. Joker’s cinematography and production design are certainly Oscar-worthy, and Joaquin Phoenix’s knockout performance is undeniable, but it remains to be seen if voters will give the film a fair shake in the Best Film category.
2020 Academy Award Nominations
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansso, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin
Klaus, Sergio Pablos
Missing Link, Chris Butler
Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley
Animated Short
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love,”Matthew A. Cherry
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan, Bruno Collet
Sister, Siqi Song
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Cinematography
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
The Cave, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Best Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol Dysinger
Life Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix
Best Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat
The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry
Saria, Bryan Buckley
A Sister, Delphine Girard
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Design
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Original Score
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams*The King, Nicholas Britell
Original Song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Stand Up, Harriet
Makeup and Hair
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Costume Design
The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Visual Effects
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
You can catch the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 09th, 2020.
