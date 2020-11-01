Alex Winter and Jason Gorber Talk Zappa at IFFBoston

Watch That Shelf’s Jason Gorber in conversation with director Alex Winter for the virtual screening of Zappa at Independent Film Festival Boston. Gorber moderated the live chat with Winter on Oct. 31. They were joined by IFFBoston executive director Brian Tamm.
Zappa features appearances by Gail Zappa and several of Zappa’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, and Pamela Des Barres in a wide-ranging study of the rocker’s legacy. Zappa is the latest film proving that Winter is more than just Bill of Bill & Ted fame. He’s an assured documentary filmmaker in his own right. Winter’s films frequently explore our relationships with culture and technology with docs like Downloaded, Deep Web, and The Panama Papers. Zappa is his latest entry in a growing study of pop culture phenomena and draws upon an extensive archive of Zappa materials.
Zappa opens later this month from Mongrel Media. Watch a trailer here and check out the conversation with Jason Gorber and Alex Winter below. (As well as Jason’s snazzy collection of Zappa records!)
Synopsis: With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, Zappa explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.
Comments