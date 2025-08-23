Sydney Sweeney has become one of the biggest names in the world both on and off the screen. Whether it’s her lead roles in Immaculate and Anyone But You or her American Eagle blue jeans ads, she constantly finds her name in the headlines. And despite being acquiring Sweeny’s film Americana at SWSW over two years ago, Lionsgate believes that now is the perfect time to release the film, which follows Penny (Sweeney), a small-town waitress who becomes entangled with dangerous criminals seeking to retrieve a rare Indigenous artifact.
From the poster, trailer, and billing, one would assume that Sydney Sweeney is the lead of the movie, with Halsey’s Mandy a supporting character. And for the first forty-five minutes, that’s true. Unfortunately, Penny’s story, albeit conventional, gets lost when Mandy’s arc takes centre stage. There’s a good 30-minute stretch toward the end where Sweeney doesn’t say a word, which is a bold choice, especially when the marketing relies so heavily on her star power.
With only a couple of voice acting credits and cameos to her name, Americana is easily Halsey’s biggest acting role to date. What begins as a small supporting role slowly evolves into the movie’s primary focus. And to her credit, she handles the material well, showing a wide range of emotional and physical abilities. The same can’t be said for Paul Walter Hauser as Lefty, who is introduced as an important character, but eventually becomes a bumbling sidekick with no real narrative significance.
Americana‘s biggest problem is that it tries to juggle two separate storylines lazily slapped together in an attempt to have a cohesive narrative. But it’s clear that only one of them should have taken precedence. Because of this uneven split, neither character feels fully developed, and both arcs suffer from unresolved threads and unanswered questions. There’s something admirable in the film’s willingness to take unexpected turns, but those twists ultimately lead to an ending that doesn’t satisfy.
There are glimpses of a stronger film within Americana, but its inability to commit to a specific story and or central character results in a muddled experience that struggles to resonate with audiences. Despite Sweeney’s recent success, Americana could go down as one of the biggest financial failures of her career, although she could hardly be blamed for the results.