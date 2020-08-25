Ammonite Trailer: Portrait of Two Ladies on Fire

Everybody who got hot and bothered by Portrait of a Lady on Fire needs to add Ammonite to their TIFF line-ups! Neon released a trailer for the TIFF-bound film ahead of its run on the festival circuit. Ammonite stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan as two women who form an intense but forbidden relationship in a seaside town in 1840s’ England. The film is the latest work from director Francis Lee. The director proved himself one of the most exciting new voices in queer cinema with God’s Own Country. Ammonite also stars Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu, and Fiona Shaw
The first images from the Ammonite trailer evoke the restrained passion of films like The Piano and Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Ammonite is one of few realistic awards contenders debuting at Toronto, which traditionally serves as a launchpad for Oscar hopefuls. The film was among the selections announced for Cannes earlier this year. However, Ammonite will premiere at Venice before crossing the pond for TIFF.
The first glimpses of Winslet and Ronan’s performances are ravishing and will inevitably be ones to watch. Winslet is already tapped with TIFF Tribute Actor Award, which could hint that she’s eyeing Oscar number #2. Ronan, like Winslet in her early career, is quickly proving herself as one of the top performers of her generation. This star-combo makes Ammonite a TIFF must.
Synopsis: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.
Elevation Picture releases Ammonite in Canada this fall. TIFF runs Sept. 10 – 19, 2020.
Watch the Ammonite trailer below:
