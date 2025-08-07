Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex Review

For many who came of age in the 2020s, Marc Bolan and his band T. Rex are probably most well known for their indirect role in the acclaimed 2024 horror-thriller Longlegs, in which the band’s hit “Get It On (Bang A Gong)” plays a memorable role. For a slightly older crowd, the song might trigger memories of slick ad spots and retro-style commercials from the 2000s.
But there was a time when T. Rex wasn’t just a footnote attached to a more central project or a regular fixture of every classic rock countdown; they were daring, inspirational, and unique, and the reason for that was the man at their core: Marc Bolan. No, he didn’t just dress like a glam-rock 19th-century dandy (see below) for show; he wore those velvet jackets and feather boas everywhere. Next to stuffy businessmen, mods, and soon punks, on London’s busiest streets, travelled a small but vibrant glam crew. David Bowie wandered in and out of its boundaries, becoming a living, touchable myth in the process. So did the mischievous, often bare-chested proto-punk frontman Iggy Pop.
That legacy didn’t vanish like the glitter-soaked glam scene around it—it echoes in the voices that fill this 2025 documentary. Billy Idol, a snarling New Wave punk at his height in the ’80s, opens the doc Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex sharing memories of a T. Rex performance he saw in 1971—one so chaotic, he figured it might be their last. Later, acts such as former Beatle Ringo Starr, Elton John, Father John Misty, and U2 collaborate with the documentary’s producer to both cover the band’s music and explore Marc Bolan, the genius behind it. It’s genuinely endearing to watch The Edge, an iconic guitarist, realize that the verse groove of ‘Get It On (Bang a Gong)’ works its magic by lingering on a boogieing E chord just a moment longer than expected before switching. Musical sleights of hand like these are a signature of Bolan’s affected yet familiar (bluesy) sound.
Though widely celebrated, T. Rex is often seen as just a catchy pop-rock band—fun to sing along to but lacking real substance. Yet beneath those infectious hooks lies a rich, complex catalogue that rewards listeners willing to look beyond the surface.
It’s easy to get swept up by the earworms without digging deeper, much like with Bolan himself. On the surface, his flamboyant appearance is enough to captivate, but for those willing to look closer, a truly nuanced, intelligent artist emerges. As the documentary’s producer puts it: “What I believed was we were going to explore Marc Bolan as a composer, as a songwriter; where he’s never gotten his due.” AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex will convert any remaining non-believers.
What’s truly inspiring about the band’s work (and suitably evidenced thanks to this well-made doc) is its oversized, lasting influence. Despite originating from a brief, tight-knit scene, T. Rex’s legacy stretches from jangly indie pop acts like The Smiths to emo legends My Chemical Romance. That colourful glam world quickly gave way to punk’s harsher ethos: don’t paint your face and tease your hair and wear platform shoes. Put pins in your ears, shave your head, and shove anyone close to you.
For many iconic artists, an untimely death often cements their legacy in popular culture, adding a bittersweet layer to their story. Marc Bolan tragically died at just 29 years old as a passenger in a car accident, cutting short a vibrant career and leaving fans heartbroken.
His early passing often invites vivid, and sometimes overly idealized, reflections on what could have been, with fans imagining the full extent of his potential and the artistic journey left unfinished.
Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex isn’t very concerned with those what-ifs, but it is as artfully packaged and intense as the subject itself.
A succinct yet heartfelt thank-you, this doc honours a momentary scene and its brilliant, cosmic, almost mythic star.
AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex is in theatres August 8, 2025.