Artemis Fowl Trailer: Eoin Colfer’s Beloved Fantasy Series Springs to Life

Fear not Artemis Fowl diehards, the big screen adaption of your beloved YA series is almost here. Finally.
Studios have been trying to make an Artemis Fowl movie for nearly two decades. So, long-time fans have viewed Artemis Fowl movie news with a grain of salt. The first trailer for Disney’s upcoming adaptation made its debut way back in 2018, promising an August 2019 release. It turned out that the series’ fans would have to wait a bit longer to see their beloved series hit the silver screen.
Pushing back a movie’s release date is usually a bad sign – it shows the studio’s lack of faith in the product they’re rolling out. Often, a film’s release gets moved back to a spot in the year where it won’t have to compete with (and get crushed by) better movies. Artemis Fowl presents a different case.
Disney decided to move the release window from late summer 2019 to May 2020 – peak summer blockbuster season. A move to May is a show of faith from the studio that bodes well for this potential franchise. May 2020 marks the return of series like Fast and the Furious, Legally Blonde, and the latest MCU title, Black Widow. The picture’s new release date is Disney’s way of saying, “here comes another galaxy-conquering property.”
And based on the trailer, it looks like Disney has a winner on their hands.
Artemis Fowl trailer:
Artemis Fowl’s action-packed trailer teases viewers with an epic fantasy adventure. I’ve never read any of the Artemis Fowl books, but I’m stoked about watching this movie. May 28th can’t come soon enough.
Director Kenneth Branagh on Artemis Fowl:
Colfer created a landmark series of books and a totally original world of characters. We hope that fans familiar with this charismatic anti-hero, will also join a first-time cinema audience in enjoying a sea of surprises – cunning twists and turns in a typical Artemis Fowl style. His Irish adventures are breathless, exhilarating, energized escapades on a truly global scale. Inspired by his legendary cheekiness and wit, we’ve been privileged to introduce the myth from the page and hopefully create a new hero for the big screen. It’s been a real joy to be on that ride.
Artemis Fowl synopsis:
Directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, ARTEMIS FOWL follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.
The film stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, with Josh Gad, and Judi Dench. Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. The screenplay is by Conor McPherson.
Artemis Fowl arrives in theatres on May 28, 2020.
