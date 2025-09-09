Ballad of a Small Player Review: TIFF 2025

Colin Farrell is superb as a high-stakes gambler riding out a streak of luck in Macau’s neon-lit casinos in Edward Berger’s Ballad of a Small Player. Despite a few indulgent detours, the film thrives on Farrell’s magnetic performance and Berger’s stylish direction. The result is a flawed yet hypnotic character study that bets big, and mostly wins.
The casinos of Macau rival that of Las Vegas, drawing in wealthy and wannabe wealthy gamblers from China and beyond. Here, one can enjoy anonymity as all eyes follow the money. It’s the perfect place for Lord Doyle (Farrell) to hide out. Possessed with a pencil moustache and a posh British accent, he’s a gwai lo or “foreign ghost,” ready to reinvent himself. Riding the rollercoaster of luck, he’s an addict, obsessed with the big win that is sure to come with the next hand — or the one after that.
His luck may have finally run out when dogged private investigator Cynthia (Tilda Swinton) clocks his game. She knows his secrets and mounting money problems. When he meets a sympathetic hostess, Dao Ming (Fala Chen), Doyle may finally have what it takes to turn his luck around for good.
Adapted from the novel by Lawrence Osborn by Rowan Joffe, the Netflix movie streamlines some of the story, fully inventing the Cynthia character for the film. It’s a successful addition, bringing intrigue and more of a backstory to the gambler. While audiences may never get to know the true Doyle, this story arc adds an extra layer to the film and to Farrell’s performance. Even when the story falters in the third act, Farrell never does.
The Conclave and All Quiet on the Western Front director doesn’t quite reach the heights of his previous two films, but Ballad of a Small Player is a tour de force for Farrell, who goes all-in. The Irish actor has been on a hot streak of late, choosing interesting roles including Banshees of Inisherin, After Yang, The Batman and TV spinoff The Penguin. Lord Doyle is another character he can really sink his teeth into. The story’s success rests on his shoulders as he features in every scene of the film. Decked out in cherry-hued blazers and sublime green velvet suits and loafers, he looks every bit of the gambler. His outfits are his armour at the baccarat table, as the sweat drips off his face, showing the intensity of the play at hand. He’s in turn manic, panicked, and subdued when needed, adding depth and dimension to Doyle. Farrell doesn’t play the character close to his chest as Berger frames him in close-up after close-up on his journey to redemption.
Ballad of a Small Player offers more than just the story of a degenerate gambler. It prods the edges of a man whose biggest enemy is himself. He is a lost soul left in a frenzied state of despair and elation. However, the film is not without its weaknesses. We see so many shots and montages of Doyle’s excesses – food, drink, gambling – that it becomes tedious. So too is a romantic relationship with Dao Ming and interactions with fellow gambler Grandma. Each woman’s story feels more of an afterthought. The film’s final chapter comes to a conclusion that feels both too neat and too obvious for all the messiness viewers have been through with Doyle.
In a supporting role, Swinton is in top form. She once again delivers a truly quirky character performance, the likes of which echo her Snowpiercer and Okja roles. Her costume of knee-highs and tweed give Cynthia a mousy air that, in reality, hides a pitbull ready to attack.
Berber’s direction is full of energy. Here, under All Quiet of the Western Front cinematographer James Friend, Macau vibrates on screen, awash in neon lights and grand opulence with a limited primary colour palette. The visuals, along with dynamic editing, echo Doyle’s hallucinatory state.
Though Ballad of a Small Player doesn’t always know when to fold, Berger’s stylish direction and Farrell’s commanding turn keep it in the game. The result is a flawed yet entertaining portrait of self-destruction, that makes the gamble worthwhile to audiences at TIFF and when it lands on Netflix in October.
Ballad of a Small Player screened as part of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
