BGM Episode 123: Partners

by    |  

Ryan O’Neal didn’t dare a plunging neckline enough times in his career, so we didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to celebrate the time he did it in a bad gay movie.  Join Bil, Dan and Mike as they discuss

Partners

by James Burrows

Listen to it here (language warning):

While you’re admiring our brilliance, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook, Subscribe on Itunes and while you’re there please leave us a rating and a review.  Plus you can write us at badgaymovies2013@gmail.com!

Advertisements

Promo photos by Michael Sheffer.

Musical theme by The Chronos Band.

0 0 vote
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement