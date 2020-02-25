Black Hole Films Episode 149 – The Philadelphia Story

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Vladimir Jon Cubrt, Nicole Maroon, & Caley Wilson join Jeremy for THE PHILADELPHIA STORY and have shockingly varied opinions about the film…
Listen:
Download MP3
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments