Netflix Introduces Top 10 Movie and TV Show Feature

My dad calls Netflix’s $14 monthly fee the best money he ever spent. And he’s a guy who bought his first smartphone in 2019.
It’s likely that everyone you know has (or is sharing) a Netflix account. But despite the streaming giant’s ubiquity, what goes on behind the scenes remains a mystery. Even though many of the company’s movies and TV shows (like The Irishman and The Witcher) are massive global hits, nobody outside of Netflix knows exactly how successful these titles are.
Hollywood studios release their box office tallies, and TV studios share their ratings numbers. Netflix does no such thing. We know that Stranger Things, and To All the Boys I’ve loved Before are popular due to the buzz they create on social media. Viewership numbers would make things a whole lot clearer.
Netflix has announced a new system that tells its audience which movies and TV shows on the service are most popular. While this new system doesn’t reveal the concrete streaming numbers people have been asking for, they do identify Top 10 titles trending on the service. And as we all know, everybody loves a great list.
These daily Top 10 lists will span three categories: Top 10 (all content), Top 10 Series (scripted & unscripted) and Top 10 Films. These lists are also region-specific, so Canadian users will finds rankings based on what’s trending with Canadian viewers.
Here are details Netflix straight from Netflix:
In addition to the overall top 10 list, you’ll also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films when you click on the movies and TV shows tabs.
Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special “Top 10” badge, wherever they appear on Netflix. That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list – or when searching for specific shows or films.
We have all logged into Netflix, ready for a deep binge only to be overwhelmed by too many choices. We’re all slaves to Netflix’s mysterious algorithms, and there is some great content that won’t show up on our home screens because it doesn’t fit our profile. Hopefully, these new Top 10 badges will help curate the experience and keep us tuned-in to what’s blowing up in pop culture.
Netflix’s Top 10 system is already up and running, so you can see what’s trending across your country right now.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments