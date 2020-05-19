Black Hole Films Episode 161 – The Searchers

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Jann Arden joins Jeremy for THE SEARCHERS and they are blown away by the scope and scale of this… complicated masterpiece…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guest Jann Arden on Twitter

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here

Advertisements




Comments

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement