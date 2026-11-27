At multiple points in Disney’s Hexed, the lead character and all-around heroine, Billie Doe (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), refers to herself as “witch Superman,” first jokingly, then incredulously, and finally, with acceptance and, more importantly, self-confidence. That self-confidence becomes key to Billie’s role in Disney’s Hexed (the official title), a saviour to her people, witches and warlocks like her, and an enemy to Queen Celeste (Jodie Foster), a ruler by force, not popular consent, over the magical, mystery land of — you guessed it — Hexe.
We first meet Billie not as a rebellious teen clashing with her overprotective mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), but as an infant, blissfully unaware of her magic-based powers, including the ability to move objects at will and float. Alice, though, knows better. As a witch born to a long line of witches, Alice has hidden both herself and her daughter in the non-magical world, less out of fear of non-witches and non-warlocks, but out of fear of Queen Celeste. Driven by an all-too-human lust for power, Queen Celeste rules with a velvet glove covering an iron fist. Because she can fly, a power held by few, if any, in Hexe, Queen Celeste assumes she’s the “chosen one” foretold by a centuries-old prophet. At a once-in-a-generation harvest moon, the chosen one will commune with said moon and return to Hexe with an unspecified gift for its inhabitants.
Living in exile among humans comes at a cost for Billie, and not just because she’s perpetually at odds with her mother. Her outsider status, solidified by her purple hair and killer kicks, compels Billie to free her high school’s mascot, a caged owl. Almost immediately afterwards, Billie discovers her heretofore unknown magical powers, powers Alice blocked through a magical bracelet. Feeling betrayed, Billie begins to see Alice in an even more negative light.
Billie and Alice’s estrangement, however, lasts only as long as it takes for a magical portal to open in Billie’s room, as Hexe’s Powers-That-Be take notice of her newly tapped abilities. Before long, Billie enters Hexe and discovers a world unlike our own. Powered by magic and resembling an expanded Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter books and film adaptations, Hexe offers something Billie has never experienced before: People just like her, similarly gifted and unafraid to use those gifts in their everyday lives.
Alice, of course, follows, hoping to save Billie from herself and from Queen Celeste’s half-human, half-raven minions. A brief reunion doesn’t last, and Billie, joining forces with Alice’s one-time familiar, Beef Roger Crummchuk (a scene-stealing Walton Goggins), a three-eyed, green-furred feline with a distinctly Southern drawl, uncovers the specifics of the ritual involving the upcoming harvest moon and performs the aforementioned ritual before Queen Celeste performs the ritual, perverting it for her own dictatorial ends.
Story-wise, Disney’s Hexed covers familiar, sometimes too familiar ground, intently focusing on Billie and Alice’s dysfunctional relationship, specifically a mother-daughter dynamic that threatens to upend any chance of success they might ultimately have against Queen Celeste. Before they can save Hexe from Queen Celeste, they have to reconcile with each other and the lingering effects of generational trauma that has cruelly defined their relationship.
It won’t be spoiled here, but Queen Celeste plays a key, if wholly unintentional, part in repairing Alice and Billie’s relationship. In some ways, she represents an extreme version of Alice, not just overprotective or even overbearing, but controlling to an obvious fault. Only through some truth-telling, copious amounts of tears and hugging, not to mention forgiveness for their respective faults and miscues, can Alice and Billie hope to survive and, ultimately, thrive in Hexe or out in the non-magical world.
As the central theme animating Disney’s Hexed from its opening moments through the closing credits, it’s difficult, if not impossible, to beat healing a fractured mother-daughter bond (see also Disney’s Brave). As generally developed in Disney’s Hexed, though, that theme might be a bit too heavy for some, especially preteens closer to five than to ten, but even then, the typically stellar visuals from Disney and its expert animators will keep them outright enthralled. Disney’s animators fill every frame with far more visual information than can be fully experienced in a single viewing, thus necessitating multiple revisits.
Disney certainly wouldn’t mind if Disney’s Hexed becomes a yearly staple for family-oriented audiences, though the insertion of montages driven by contemporary pop songs, occasionally flat, if well-intentioned, humour, might offset some of that perennial interest.
Disney’s Hexed opens theatrically on Wednesday, November 25, via Walt Disney Animation Studios.