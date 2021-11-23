Black Hole Films Episode 232 – DUNE

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Cody Crain and Marc Winegust join Jeremy for the original DUNE to see if he’s justified in avoiding it his entire life…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Cody Crain and Marc Winegust on Twitter.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Comments