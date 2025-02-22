Blue Mountain Film + Media Festival Returns with New Leadership and Expanded Industry Programming

The Blue Mountain Film + Media Festival (BMFM) returns for its fourth edition from May 29 to June 1, 2025, bringing a refreshed vision under new programming leadership. Known for its intimate industry connections and stunning setting, BMFM has become a must-attend event for filmmakers, buyers, and creatives from Canada and the rest of the world.
This year, the festival welcomes That Shelf Editor-in-Chief Jason Gorber as its new Director of Film Programming. A respected film journalist and critic, Gorber aims to curate an exciting lineup of Canadian and international films. That Shelf’s Pat Mullen and Rachel West have been tapped as Associate Programmers and will be supporting him in shaping the festival’s diverse selection of projects.
BMFM’s Creative Forum, taking place from May 29-31, continues to be a key industry event, offering exclusive networking opportunities, discussions, and pitch competitions. Industry leaders from companies such as Corus, Lionsgate Canada, CBC, and Blink49 Studios will be in attendance along with a host of others. New initiatives include live pitch competitions, one-on-one meetings with executives, and the unique Gondola Meetings, where filmmakers can pitch projects while enjoying panoramic mountain views.
Early Bird Forum Passes are now on sale, and filmmakers can submit their projects via FilmFreeway. More details can be found on the BMFM website.
The festival runs from May 30 to June 1, 2025.