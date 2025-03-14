Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Review

Jason Gorber takes a deep dive into the new Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 earbuds—designed for top-tier sound, smart noise cancellation, and all-day comfort. With true 32-bit audio, aptX™ Lossless technology, and a custom EQ, these earbuds aim to set a new standard.
Beyond their impressive sound quality, the Pi8 earbuds offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, wireless and USB-C charging, and even audio retransmission from the charging case. Whether you’re a dedicated audiophile or just looking for premium everyday earbuds, B&W promises an elite listening experience.
Do they live up to the hype? Watch the full review to find out!