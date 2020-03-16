Calgary Underground Film Festival 2020 Postponed

If you’ve been counting down the days to CUFF, one of Calgary’s dopest festivals, I have bad news for you. The 17th annual Calgary Underground Film Festival has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This news comes after the Alberta government’s recommendation to cancel public gatherings of 250+ people.
Here’s the news straight from the good folks at CUFF:
The Calgary Underground Film Festival has made the necessary and heartbreaking decision to postpone our 17th Annual Film Festival (originally scheduled to run April 20-26, 2020) in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendation from the Alberta government to cancel public gatherings of 250+. Our festival venue, Globe Cinema, has also temporarily closed.
The public health and safety of our audience, filmmakers, volunteers and staff is our top priority.
We will delay making any announcements about the 2020 lineup or further sales until we set new festival dates and receive more directive and advice about the rapidly changing situation. Films that have been selected to be part of CUFF 2020 are still invited, and we will continue to be in touch with all filmmakers once we set new festival dates.
Our two scheduled Off the CUFF screenings (SAINT MAUD on March 31 and YOU DON’T NOMI / SHOWGIRLS on April 11) will be cancelled. We may be able to reschedule these events at a later date. We will offer credit to all ticket buyers to use at a later CUFF event and will process refunds upon request. As an organization that relies on ticket revenue to operate, if you would like to consider donating the cost of your ticket to CUFF, it would mean the world to us. We will be in contact with all ticket buyers directly.
For more information regarding CUFF’s postponement, click here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments