Cannes 2022: George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing Review by Jason Gorber | May 21, 2022, 7:43 am Jason Gorber is once again live from Cannes 2022 with a review of director George Miller’s highly anticipated THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING – starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. cannes • Cannes 2022 • Cannes Film Festival • Cannes review • Ewan McGregor • Festival de Cannes • film • Fury Road • George Miller • Idris Elba • Mad Max • review • Three Thousand Years of Longing • Tilda Swinton « Previous ArticleChip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Review Comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
Comments