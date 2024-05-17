Cannes 2024: Megalopolis Review

Our Editor-in-Chief, Jason Gorber, gives us his immediate impressions of Francis Ford Coppola’s latest, Megalopolis, straight from Cannes. The esteemed auteur’s passion project has been decades in the making and has cost tens of millions, but how does the wildness stack up in the final cut?
Megalopolis stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Grace VanderWaal, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman, and is expected to receive a limited global IMAX release later this year.
