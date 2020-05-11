Columbia Classics’ New 4K Ultra HD Collection Includes Films by Kubrick, Lean, & Capra

On June 16th, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada will release six of their most renowned films in 4K Ultra HD for the first time.
Cinephiles can look forward to enjoying Columbia Classics’ gorgeous 4K restorations of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Lawrence of Arabia, Dr. Strangelove, Gandhi, A League of Their Own, and Jerry Maguire. These six selections are only available on 4K Ultra HD disc within this special collector’s set with a limited-edition run.
The set also includes an exclusive disc featuring excerpts from Columbia Pictures’ televised 50th-anniversary special, which originally aired in 1975 and has never been officially available.
Mr. SMITH GOES TO WASHINGTON Disc Breakdown
- 4K Ultra HD Includes:
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10
- 1.0 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Blu-ray Includes:
- Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master
- 1.0 DTS-HD Master Audio
Special Features:
- Audio Commentary with Frank Capra Jr.
- Frank Capra Jr. Remembers… Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
- Conversations with Frank Capra Jr.: The Golden Years
- Conversations with Frank Capra Jr.: A Family History
- Frank Capra: Collaboration
- The Frank Capra I Knew
- Frank Capra’s American Dream Feature-Length Documentary
- Domestic & International Theatrical Trailers
LAWRENCE OF ARABIA Disc Breakdown
- 4K Ultra HD Includes:
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, fully restored from the original camera negative
- Feature split across two 4K Ultra HD discs for optimal bitrate
- Dolby Atmos English audio
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
Special Feature:
- NEW: Unused International Prologue
- Feature Blu-ray Includes:
- Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
Special Feature:
- Secrets of Arabia: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track
- Special Feature Blu-ray Includes:
- Peter O’Toole Revisits Lawrence of Arabia
- Making of Lawrence of Arabia Documentary
- Deleted Balcony Scene with Introduction by Anne V. Coates
- The Lure of the Desert: Martin Scorsese on Lawrence of Arabia
- A Conversation with Steven Spielberg
- Wind, Sand and Star: The Making of a Classic (1963 & 1970 Versions)
- Maan, Jordan: The Camels Are Cast
- In Search of Lawrence
- Romance of Arabia
- King Hussein Visits Lawrence of Arabia Set
- In Love with the Desert Documentary
- Lawrence at 50: A Classic Restored
- Archival Interviews
- Steven Spielberg on Lawrence of Arabia
- William Friedkin on Lawrence of Arabia
- Sydney Pollack on Lawrence of Arabia
- New York Premiere Footage
- Advertising Campaigns
- Vintage Trailers & TV Spots
Dr. STRANGELOVE Disc Breakdown
- 4K Ultra HD Includes:
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10
- 1.0 DTS-HD Master Audio
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
Special Features:
- NEW: “Stanley Kubrick Considers the Bomb” Featurette
- Mick Broderick Interview
- Joe Dunton and Kelvin Pike Interview
- Richard Daniels Interview
- David George Interview
- Rodney Hill Interview
- Archival Stanley Kubrick Audio Interview
- The Today Show Clips featuring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott
- Exhibitor Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- Blu-ray Includes:
- Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master
- 5.1 TrueHD audio
- Special Features:
- The Cold War Feature-Length Picture-in-Picture Track
- Inside Dr. Strangelove
- No Fighting in the War Room
- An Interview with Robert McNamara
- Best Sellers
- The Art of Stanley Kubrick
- Split-Screen Interviews with Peter Sellers and George C. Scott
GANDHI Disc Breakdown
- 4K Ultra HD Includes:
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, fully restored from the original camera negative
- o Feature split across two 4K Ultra HD discs for optimal bitrate
- Dolby Atmos English audio
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio
Special Features:
- NEW: Theatrical Trailers
- Feature Blu-ray Includes:
- Feature presented in high definition
- 5.1 TrueHD audio
- Special Features:
- Introduction & Commentary with Director Richard Attenborough
- Gandhi’s Legacy: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track
- Special Feature Blu-ray Includes:
- Sir Ben Kingsley Talks about Gandhi
- Vintage Newsreel Footage
- In Search of Gandhi
- Reflections on Ben
- Madeleine Slade: An Englishwoman Abroad
- The Funeral
- Looking Back
- Shooting an Epic in India
- Designing Gandhi
- From the Director’s Chair
- The Words of Mahatma Gandhi
- The Making of Gandhi Photo Montage
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Disc Breakdown
- 4K Ultra HD Includes:
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, fully restored from the original camera negative
- Dolby Atmos English audio
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio
Special Features:
- Domestic Theatrical Trailer
- NEW: 5 International Teasers & Trailers
- Feature Blu-ray Includes:
- Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Special Features:
- NEW: 3 episodes from the 1993 TV series, “A League of Their Own”
- Feature Commentary with Director Penny Marshall and Actresses Lori Petty, Tracy Reiner, and Megan Cavanagh
- Nine Memorable Innings Documentary
- Deleted Scenes
- The Enduring Legacy of A League of Their Own
- “This Used to Be My Playground” Music Video by Madonna
JERRY MAGUIRE Disc Breakdown
- 4K Ultra HD Includes:
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, fully restored from the original camera negative and approved by writer/director Cameron Crowe
- Dolby Atmos English audio
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
Special Feature:
- NEW: “The Fast Times and Long Career of Cameron Crowe” episode of the “Here’s The Thing” podcast, hosted by Alec Baldwin and produced by WNYC Studios
- Feature Blu-ray Includes:
- Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Special Features:
- Feature-Length Picture-in-Picture Commentary with Cameron Crowe, Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger & Cuba Gooding, Jr.
- Jerry Maguire: We Meet Again 3-Part Documentary
- Nearly 1 Hour of Deleted & Extended Scenes
- Behind the Scenes at the Video Commentary
- The Making of Jerry Maguire
- Photo Gallery
- “My First Commercial” by Rod Tidwell
- Drew Rosenhaus: “How to Be a Sports Agent”
- Original Deleted & Alternate Scenes
- Rehearsal Footage
- “Secret Garden” Music Video by Bruce Springsteen
- Theatrical Trailer
Columbia Classics EXCLUSIVE BONUS DISC INCLUDES:
- Excerpts from the 1975 TV special celebrating the 50th anniversary of Columbia Pictures
- “Mr. Attenborough and Mr. Gandhi” Vintage Behind the Scenes Documentary
Columbia Classics New 4K Ultra HD Collection featuring these six titles will be available for the first time on June 16th, 2020.
