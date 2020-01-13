comPOSERS Episode 42: Cool Runnings

We admit that we’ve been a little hard on Uncle Hans recently. So, for this week’s episode we decided to return to his heyday, way back when Zimmer’s army of ghost-writers wasn’t a thing, in the hopes of finding something decent from his fruitful early 90’s renaissance period.

We somehow landed on Cool Runnings… and it’s actually good.

