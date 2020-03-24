comPOSERS Special Episode: Breaking News, March 24

On this midweek special we bring our quarantines together over Skype for the first ever record-from-home episode of comPOSERS.
Luckily, being three dudes who regularly talk about film scores, we’ve had a lot of involuntary practice with social distancing over the years.
Find us on the socials!
Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!
And subscribe to us!
RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments