CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for Five Nights at Freddy’s!

Boo! Friday the 13th has crept up on us and we’ve got something especially wicked brewed, just for you. Plunge into the darkness by entering our contest to win spooktacular advance screening passes to Five Nights at Freddy’s, if you dare.
This freaky film starring Josh Hutcherson follows a troubled security guard who discovers that his it won’t be easy to make it through his very first night working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.
Five Nights at Freddy’s premieres in theatres on Friday, October 27. But before it debuts, That Shelf and Universal Pictures want fans to face their fears early at a preview screening on Wednesday, October 25, in either Toronto or Montreal! If you’re brave enough, check out the trailer below and scroll down to find out how to enter!
To enter for your chance to win our Five Nights at Freddy’s contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Five Nights at Freddy’s post on Instagram;
- Tell us your favourite Friday the 13th superstition;
- Tell us which city’s screening you want to attend; and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. The contest closes at 11:59am ET on Thursday, October 19. Winners will be notified via direct message on Thursday, October 19. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening by 12pm on Monday, October 23, in order to attend.
Five Nights at Freddy’s opens in theatres on October 25.
Comments