CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for M3GAN!

What better way to kick off the new year than with a dose of A.I. horror from filmmakers and producers James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious) and Jason Blum (The Black Phone, The Invisible Man)?
M3GAN follows the creation of a life-like toy doll intended to be a child’s best friend and a parent’s greatest asset and ally. Designed by brilliant roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), M3GAN listens and learns, becoming both playmate and protector to the child she is bonded to. When an overworked Gemma finds herself the guardian of her newly orphaned niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), she decides to pair Cady with the robotic prototype to test its efficacy. It’s a decision that will have unimaginable consequences for everyone involved.
Directed by Gerard Johnstone and co-starring Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), M3GAN hits theatres on January 6. That Shelf and Universal Pictures want to send one lucky reader (and a friend) to see an advanced movie screening on Wednesday, January 4 in either Toronto or Montreal.
Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
To enter for your chance to win our M3GAN contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our M3GAN post on Instagram;
- Tell us the thing you find the absolute creepiest;
- Tell us which city’s screening you want to attend; and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm ET on Tuesday, December 27. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening by 12pm on Tuesday, January 3 in order to attend.
M3GAN opens only in theatres on January 6.
Comments