CONTEST: Win advance screening tickets for BEAST!

Idris Elba is back on the big screen in a new, pulse-pounding thriller, Beast. This latest entry into the summer movie scene goes all-in on the action as Elba battles a mysterious behemoth from the bush in a bid to protect his family.
The popular Brit plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who heads to South African game reserve on a long-planned trip with his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries). The reserve is managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old friend and wildlife biologist, who leads them on a journey intended to heal and inspire after their loss. But what begins as a bonding exercise quickly turns into a fight for survival as they find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy.
To be honest, you had us at Idris Elba.
Directed by experimental filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, the film is set to open in theatres on August 19 but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see Beast before anyone else at an advance screening on August 17 in Toronto or Montreal, courtesy of Universal Pictures.
Check out the trailer and then read up on the contest details below!
To enter for your chance to win our Beast contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram.
- Like our Beast post on Instagram.
- Then tell us your favourite Idris Elba role and tag a friend–all in the comments to the Instagram post.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm EST on Wednesday, August 10.
Beast opens in theatres on August 19.
Comments