CONTEST: Win advance screening tickets for HALLOWEEN ENDS!

After 45 years of being terrorized by the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is ready to make her last stand. The famous horror franchise is set to come to a fiery conclusion and it stands to reason that only one of these two classic characters will come emerge triumphant.
Halloween Ends marks the fifth time in over four decades that Jamie Lee Curtis has appeared on the big screen as Strode—a role that launched her entire career. And with the franchise’s re-launch in 2018, the actress became the current record-holder for the biggest box office opening for a horror film with a female lead. Those are some pretty amazing stats to lay down in Hollywood in any genre.
The finale picks up four years after the events of Halloween Kills, and finds Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since we last saw him. Laurie has decided to exorcise (but not literally) the monster from her life and free herself from the fear and rage that she’s carried for so long. But when a young man (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing a boy in his care, the fallout forces Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
Halloween Ends is set to open October 14 but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to celebrate Halloween early at an advance screening on October 12 in Toronto or Montreal, courtesy of Universal Pictures.
Halloween Ends opens in theatres on October 14.
