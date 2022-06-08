CONTEST: Win advance screening tickets for The Black Phone!

From the minds of Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, the team behind 2016’s Doctor Strange, comes a truly chilling new tale of terror guaranteed to make you think twice about things that go bump in the night.
The Black Phone sees shy 13-year-old, Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), abducted by a killer (Ethan Hawke) who traps him in a soundproof basement where no one can hear the boys calls for help. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney is startled by what he hears on the other end of the line—the voices of the killer’s previous victims. But how will they help him outsmart the sadistic man at the heart of it all? You’ll just have to watch and find out.
Based on the award-winning short story from writer Joe Hill, the film is set to open in theatres on June 24 but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see it before anyone else at an advance screening on June 22 in Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal, courtesy of Universal Pictures.
Check out the trailer and then read up on the contest details below!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm EST on Wednesday, June 15.
The Black Phone opens in theatres on June 24.
