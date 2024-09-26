Contest: Win Passes to See Megalopolis in Theatres!

Are you ready to experience one of the most talked about movies of the year? Academy Award winner Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, Apocalypse Now) returns with Megalopolis. Featuring a star-studded cast including Adam Driver (Ferrari), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Megalopolis is a self-financed passion project from one of the most acclaimed directors of our time. The years-in-the-making epic was the talk of the Cannes Film Festival this year and is now coming to theatres.
Megalopolis a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.
Megalopolis opens in theatres from Cineplex Pictures on September 27 with select theatres offering the ultimate immersive IMAX experience. That Shelf and Cineplex Pictures are giving the readers the chance to see Megalopolis on the big screen when it opens this week.
