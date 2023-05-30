Contra Zoom Pod 238: Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

by    |  

Now that all the limited releases of 2022 have come out and we are past the winter studio dumping grounds, it is time to look at what movies are coming out the rest of this year. Both Dakota and Rachel pick 6 movies each that have confirmed release dates and discuss why they are so excited for them.

Dakota’s picks: ⁠Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse⁠, ⁠Asteroid City⁠, ⁠Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One⁠, ⁠Barbie⁠, ⁠Next Goal Wins⁠ and ⁠Kraven the Hunter⁠.

Rachel’s picks: ⁠Past Lives⁠, ⁠Elemental⁠, ⁠Joy Ride⁠, ⁠Oppenheimer⁠, ⁠Killers of the Flower Moon⁠ and ⁠Dune: Part Two⁠.

Thank you to Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and to Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.

