Contra Zoom Pod Episode 246: A24 Retrospective – Ex Machina

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s Ex Machina directed by Alex Garland. The film follows Oscar Issac as a billionaire tech CEO who invites his employee, Domhnall Gleeson, to administer a Turing Test. The subject is Ava, played by Alicia Vikander, a robot that may or may not have human consciousness. We have Canadian writer and director Jeremy LaLonde, best known for films such as Ashgrove and James vs His Future Self come on to discuss the film. If you listen to the podcast on either Spotify or YouTube, we have included the video version of the show too!
Our double bill pairings include Ashgrove (Dakota), Minority Report (Rachel) and Her (Jeremy). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode 108: A History of A24 Films and our last episode in this series episode 239: A24 Retrospective – Cut Bank.
