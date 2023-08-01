Contra Zoom Pod Episode 246: A24 Retrospective – Ex Machina

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s ⁠Ex Machina⁠ directed by Alex Garland. The film follows Oscar Issac as a billionaire tech CEO who invites his employee, Domhnall Gleeson, to administer a Turing Test. The subject is Ava, played by Alicia Vikander, a robot that may or may not have human consciousness. We have Canadian writer and director ⁠Jeremy LaLonde⁠, best known for films such as Ashgrove and James vs His Future Self come on to discuss the film. If you listen to the podcast on either Spotify or YouTube, we have included the video version of the show too!

Our double bill pairings include ⁠Ashgrove⁠ (Dakota), ⁠Minority Report⁠ (Rachel) and ⁠Her⁠ (Jeremy). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Letterboxd⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠108: A History of A24 Films⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and our last episode in this series episode ⁠239: A24 Retrospective – Cut Bank⁠.

Follow Jeremy on ⁠Twitter⁠ and ⁠Instagram⁠. Subscribe to his podcast ⁠Black Hole Films⁠, and his plant based cooking channel ⁠PB With J⁠. Visit his ⁠personal website⁠ for more information on his work.

Thank you to Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and to Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.

