Contra Zoom Pod Episode 254: Celebrating Filipino Cinema

October is ⁠Filipino American Heritage Month⁠ and to celebrate we are looking at the contributions that The Philippines have made to cinema. We specifically are looking at three films ⁠Manilla in the Claws of Light⁠, ⁠Ma’ Rosa⁠ and ⁠Islands⁠ along with namedropping plenty of other titles. Joining the show to lead the discussion is Paulo Bautista host of the ⁠⁠Oscars Death Race Podcast⁠.

Check out ⁠Paulo’s Letterboxd list⁠ with every movie mentioned on the show along with plenty more to expand your Filipino cinematic experience!

Watch ⁠Four Favorites with Dolly de Leon⁠.

Follow Paulo on ⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠Letterboxd⁠⁠⁠ and check out his podcasts ⁠Box Office Watch⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Yet Another Anime Podcast⁠ and many more.

Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.

