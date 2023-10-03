Contra Zoom Pod Episode 254: Celebrating Filipino Cinema

October is Filipino American Heritage Month and to celebrate we are looking at the contributions that The Philippines have made to cinema. We specifically are looking at three films Manilla in the Claws of Light, Ma’ Rosa and Islands along with namedropping plenty of other titles. Joining the show to lead the discussion is Paulo Bautista host of the Oscars Death Race Podcast.
Check out Paulo’s Letterboxd list with every movie mentioned on the show along with plenty more to expand your Filipino cinematic experience!
Watch Four Favorites with Dolly de Leon.
Follow Paulo on Twitter and Letterboxd and check out his podcasts Box Office Watch, Yet Another Anime Podcast and many more.
