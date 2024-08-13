Contra Zoom Pod Episode 283: A24 Retrospective – Mississippi Grind

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s Mississippi Grind directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film stars Ben Mendelsohn as Gerry, a down and out gambling addict who befriends Ryan Reynolds Curtis, a man who he believes is his good luck charm. Joining the show is Eric Zhu, who publishes his work on a Substack called The Insert.
Our double bill pairings include Hard Eight (Dakota’s pick) and The Adults (Eric’s pick). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode 108: A History of A24 Films and our last episode in this series episode 277: A24 Retrospective – Dark Places.
For more of Eric’s work check out his reviews on La Práctica and Notes on Films by Nathaniel Dorsky and Jerome Hiler on The Insert.
