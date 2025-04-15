Contra Zoom Pod Episode 304: A24 Retrospective – Val

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode Dakota and Matthew are looking at 2021’s Val directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo. The film is a documentary using actor Val Kilmer’s extensive home video collection to cover his life and career up to his diagnoses with throat cancer that left him without a voice. Kilmer sadly passed away on April 1, so we decided to jump forward to cover this film.
Our double bill pairings include Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (Dakota's pick) and Top Secret! (Matthew's pick).
